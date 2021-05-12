Trevena reports Olinvyk respiratory data in OIRD patients

May 12, 2021 7:56 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)TRVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) presents results from Phase 3 OLINVYK (oliceridine) study in opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD).
  • An exploratory analysis of respiratory safety data highlights that OIRD was similar between “high-risk” patients, defined as elderly and obese, and “low-risk” patients, defined as younger and non-obese.
  • High-risk patients (n=120) demonstrated a relatively low OIRD incidence of 10.8%, which was numerically lower than the OIRD incidence of 14.6% in low-risk patients (n=268) and 12.9% in all patients.
  • The mean cumulative dose of OLINVYK was 37.1 mg in the high-risk group vs. 30 mg in the low-risk group. The mean duration of exposure was 39.8 hours in the high-risk group vs. 28.1 hours in the low-risk group.
  • There was a higher incidence of other medical comorbidities in the high-risk group, including asthma, sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and hypertension, which are also known to increase the risk of OIRD.
  • OIRD was defined by administration of naloxone, a respiratory rate <10 bpm, or oxygen saturation < 90%.
  • No naloxone administration was required for any patient treated with OLINVYK in the study.
  • OLINVYK is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.
  • TRVN shares up 2.6% premarket trading at $1.61.
  • The data was presented at the 46th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine (ASRA) Meeting.
