Trevena reports Olinvyk respiratory data in OIRD patients
May 12, 2021 7:56 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)TRVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) presents results from Phase 3 OLINVYK (oliceridine) study in opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD).
- An exploratory analysis of respiratory safety data highlights that OIRD was similar between “high-risk” patients, defined as elderly and obese, and “low-risk” patients, defined as younger and non-obese.
- High-risk patients (n=120) demonstrated a relatively low OIRD incidence of 10.8%, which was numerically lower than the OIRD incidence of 14.6% in low-risk patients (n=268) and 12.9% in all patients.
- The mean cumulative dose of OLINVYK was 37.1 mg in the high-risk group vs. 30 mg in the low-risk group. The mean duration of exposure was 39.8 hours in the high-risk group vs. 28.1 hours in the low-risk group.
- There was a higher incidence of other medical comorbidities in the high-risk group, including asthma, sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and hypertension, which are also known to increase the risk of OIRD.
- OIRD was defined by administration of naloxone, a respiratory rate <10 bpm, or oxygen saturation < 90%.
- No naloxone administration was required for any patient treated with OLINVYK in the study.
- OLINVYK is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.
- TRVN shares up 2.6% premarket trading at $1.61.
- The data was presented at the 46th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine (ASRA) Meeting.