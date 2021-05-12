CRH poised to benefit from U.S. infrastructure theme - Citi

May 12, 2021 7:58 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)CRHBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) slips in early trade, down 1% premarket, despite Citigroup upgrading the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target of €50.
  • "Within our coverage CRH has the largest exposure to the US infrastructure market and is best positioned to benefit from growth in that market," wrote analyst Ephrem Ravi. "With near-term U.S. recovery ahead of our expectations, we have raised our 2021/22 EBITDA estimate by c0.8%/1.5%."
  • "More importantly we now expect long-term growth to be higher due to increase in infrastructure spending, driving our upgrade on long-term earnings trajectory. U.S. is the key market for CRH and in spite of its significant exposure to that market, the group continues to trade at a significant discount to its U.S. peers."
  • "In terms of future M&A, CRH is seeking opportunities in the growing Building Products segment, but it has no intention of expanding into developing markets via acquisitions," The Value Pendulum adds in a recent SA article. See CRH: All Eyes On Sales Mix And M&A.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.