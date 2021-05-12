CRH poised to benefit from U.S. infrastructure theme - Citi
May 12, 2021 7:58 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)CRHBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) slips in early trade, down 1% premarket, despite Citigroup upgrading the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target of €50.
- "Within our coverage CRH has the largest exposure to the US infrastructure market and is best positioned to benefit from growth in that market," wrote analyst Ephrem Ravi. "With near-term U.S. recovery ahead of our expectations, we have raised our 2021/22 EBITDA estimate by c0.8%/1.5%."
- "More importantly we now expect long-term growth to be higher due to increase in infrastructure spending, driving our upgrade on long-term earnings trajectory. U.S. is the key market for CRH and in spite of its significant exposure to that market, the group continues to trade at a significant discount to its U.S. peers."
- "In terms of future M&A, CRH is seeking opportunities in the growing Building Products segment, but it has no intention of expanding into developing markets via acquisitions," The Value Pendulum adds in a recent SA article. See CRH: All Eyes On Sales Mix And M&A.