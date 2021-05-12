Algernon posts data from ifenprodil phase 2b/3 COVID-19 study
May 12, 2021 7:59 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)AGNPFBy: SA News Team
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) posts promising data from its phase 2b/3 study testing NP-120 (Ifenprodil) in treating patients with COVID-19.
- In the study, measurement from baseline to day five showed that IL-6, one of the biomarkers that was measured, was reduced in the 20 mg treatment arm by 267 ng/L, versus 7 ng/L in the standard of care arm (values are adjusted mean concentrations; p = 0.0292).
- IL-6 acts as both a pro-inflammatory cytokine and an anti-inflammatory myokine and is encoded by the IL-6 gene, and can promote fibrosis by driving chronic inflammation and is elevated in patients with IPF.
- Blockade of IL-6 has been shown to attenuate pulmonary fibrosis in a mouse model, the company said.
- Algernon recently announced that it had reached 50% of its enrollment target for its Phase 2 idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough clinical study of its re-purposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil).