Hanesbrands higher after shaking off former bear call from Wells Fargo

May 12, 2021 8:02 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)HBIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Wells Fargo upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to an Equal Weight rating after having the stock slotted at Underweight.
  • Analyst Ike Boruchow: "While our bearish stance on the stock had been predicated on many factors (including private label risk, under-invested brands, lack of capital investment behind the model, etc) we have seen notable changes being made within the company over the past 6-9 months that compels us to move to the sidelines."
  • Boruchow and team point to impressive new leadership at Hanesbrands, business momentum, re-investment in brands, a simplified strategy and a conservative outlook from management.
  • Wells Fargo boosts its price target on HBI to $20 from $13.
  • Shares of Hanesbrands are up 1.92% premarket to $19.75 after a double-digit decline yesterday following the Q1 earnings report.
