ADC Therapeutics reports LOTIS-2 results in The Lancet Oncology

May 12, 2021 8:04 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)ADCTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) announces that results of Phase 2 LOTIS-2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of single-agent ZYNLONTA in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) following two or more systemic treatments have been published in The Lancet Oncology.
  • LOTIS-2 enrolled 145 patients. Key results include:
  • Overall response rate (ORR) was 48.3%, including a 24.1% complete response rate and 24.1% partial response rate.
  • Median time to first response, analyzed post-hoc, was 41 days.
  • Median duration of response was 10.3 months.
  • Durable responses in high-risk patient groups included 46.2% (6/13 patients) ORR in those who had progression after prior CAR-T therapy, 33.3% (5/15 patients) ORR in double or triple hit and 44.8% (13/29 patients) ORR in transformed DLBCL.
  • ZYNLONTA demonstrated an acceptable safety profile.
