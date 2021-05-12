Novavax downgraded at JP Morgan on vaccine timeline, Amarin cut to sell at Goldman Sachs; in today’s analyst action
Novavax cut to neutral at JP Morgan; manufacturing issues cited
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) topped Street estimates with its Q1 2021 financials, but a delayed timeline outlined for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate hurt the stock yesterday leading to a ~14.4% slump.
- Today, J.P. Morgan has downgraded Novavax to neutral from overweight. The price target of $161.00 per share indicates a premium of ~16.5% to the last close. Novavax has lost ~2.9% in before hours.
- Among the negative updates included in Q1 2021 financials, “the most troubling to us is the clear challenge the company faces in manufacturing its vaccine candidate in large scale,” the analyst Eric Joseph wrote.
- With a full production capacity of 150M doses per month now expected in Q4 2021 from the previous target of Q3 2021, the setback to Novavax could slow down the vaccination drive in poorer countries for which the company has pledged 1.1B vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative.
Amarin cut to sell at Goldman Sachs noting pressure on Vascepa launch
- Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is trading ~4.9% lower in the pre-market after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral. The price target lowered by $1.00 to $5.00 per share indicates a premium of ~8.5% to the last close.
- Citing conversations with physicians, the firm sees pressure from generics on the ongoing Vascepa launch in the U.S. which has not yet been offset by its European rollout.
- In its Q1 2021 financials, Amarin said the normalized prescriptions for VASCEPA in the U.S. were comparatively flat based on Symphony Health data. The company anticipates the European launch of branded-VAZKEPA in Q3 2021.
Phathom upgraded at Goldman Sachs on vonoprazan potential
- Goldman Sachs has upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to neutral from sell and raised the price target to $48.00 from $40.00 per share indicating a ~40.8% upside to the last close.
- Analyst Paul Choi notes the recent underperformance of the stock despite a “largely de-risked asset” of vonoprazan.
- The company awaits the topline data for vonoprazan in Q4 2021 from a pivotal Phase 3 trial in healing and maintenance of healing of erosive esophagitis and the relief of heartburn.
Vanda Pharma is a new buy at BofA
- Bank of America has initiated the coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) with a buy rating. The price target of $22.00 per share implies a premium of ~23.4% to the last close.
- Vanda is already profitable “with a strong core commercial base,” wrote the analysts led by Olivia Brayer who also point to the company’s growing pipeline as the biggest driver to the bull case.
- Vanda is advancing six late-stage programs, the analysts observe. Its cash balance at $238.0M is sufficient to fund operations into Q4 2022, the company disclosed with its Q1 2021 financial results.
Halozyme hurt by downgrade after mixed Q1 results
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported a mixed performance with its Q1 2021 financials on Monday after the close. The stock lost ~7.4% yesterday in reaction.
- Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight, and the price target slashed to $48.00 from $50.00 per share implies a premium of ~12.5% to the previous close.
- Noting his previous upgrade which was mostly based on an aggressive outlook for Darzalex Faspro’s early launch, Analyst Joseph Catanzaro says: “Our sense is that faspro’s impressive conversion trajectory has reached full appreciation.”
- The subcutaneous formulation of multiple myeloma medication DARZALEX (daratumumab) is co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology, and it was granted FDA approval in May 2020.
Barclays favors executive appointments at Zoetis
- Yesterday, Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announced several C-suite changes that will take effect from June 01 Wetteny Joseph was appointed as CFO and Glenn David was named the group president, overseeing international operations and other business units.
- Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad (overweight rating and $208.00 price target implying ~22.2% upside to the last close) notes the potential of appointments to expand the company’s management bandwidth.
- Zoetis has failed to impress the investors despite better-than-expected Q1 2021 financials and subsequent positive views from analysts.
Centene upgraded at Stephens on valuation
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight at Stephens. The price target upped to $87.00 from $71.00 per share indicates a premium of ~27.8% to the last close.
- Analyst Scott Fidel highlighted the stock’s underperformance compared to peers over the past 12-month period despite its above par revenue and EPS growth.
- The newly appointed CFO Drew Asher could help drive a more upbeat narrative for the company, Fidel argues.
- Mr. Asher was the former chief financial officer at WellCare which was acquired by Centene in January 2020.