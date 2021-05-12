Diageo rallies after positive first half update, buyback resumption
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) trades higher after the company issues its first half update and announces the resumption of buybacks.
- Notably, Diageo states that it expects organic operating profit growth to be at least 14% in FY21 slightly ahead of organic net sales growth.
- BofA analyst Andrea Pistacchi on DEO: "Diageo is seeing continued good recovery across all regions. North America remains particularly strong, with good performance in the off-trade (as per industry data) and on-trade reopenings. Diageo is gaining share of spirits in the US. Most Emerging Markets continue to recover, while Travel Retail is still severely impacted by travel restrictions. Europe is improving too, with strong execution in off-trade and partial reopenings. The operational leverage is primarily driven by emerging markets, where Diageo faces easy margin comps."
- Shares of Diageo are up 3.80% premarket to $187.24 (new 52-week high).