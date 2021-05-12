Strongbridge Biopharma Q1 net loss narrows, but shares fall premarket
May 12, 2021 8:42 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)XERSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw its Q1 net loss narrow by ~7.5% to $11.8M, shares are down 1.7% in premarket trading.
- For Q1, the rare diseases treatment company beat estimates for EPS but missed on revenue.
- Sales of neuromuscular drug KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) rose 25% year-over-year to $8.4M.
- Strongbridge reiterated expectations of 2021 KEVEYIS sales of $34M to $36M.
- Compared to Q1 2020, R&D expenses in the quarter dropped ~24% to $5.8M.
- The company ended the quarter with $73.9M in cash.
- Strongbridge said it remains on track for the potential commercial launch of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) for Cushing's syndrome in Q1 2022.