ExlService Holdings upgraded to Neutral at BofA on clearer path to targets

May 12, 2021 8:19 AM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)EXLSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • BofA Securities analyst Kunal Tayal upgrades ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Neutral from Underperform as the company's progress in adding customers boosts its ability to achieve its growth targets.
  • Lifts price target to $102 from $71.
  • Tayal also sees the broader business process outsourcing sector benefiting from improved decision making in CY2021 after delays in CY2020.
  • "Uptick in client wins over the past 2 quarters raises the visibility on company achieving its target growth of 6%-8% Y/Y in operations management business and 13%-15% Y/Y growth in analytics," Tayal writes in a note to clients.
  • Also expects that the worst is over in terms of discretionary spends in areas like analytics/customer experience management.
  • And continued lower travel and facility expenses should help push CY2021 profitability above 16%-71% target range, the analyst adds.
  • Boosts 2021 EPS estimate to $4.29 from $3.74 and 2022 EPS estimate to $4.54 from $4.10; establishes 2023 EPS estimate of $5.05.
  • Tayal's rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analyst rating (2 Very Bullish, 7 Neutral).
  • Analysts have been raising EXLS's price target over past several months:
