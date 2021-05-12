Yeti tipped for big earnings beat tomorrow off strong digital business
May 12, 2021 8:20 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)YETIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and boosts its price target to $100 on increased confidence on the name in front of tomorrow's earnings report. Yeti is seen continuing to gain consumer adoption globally, which the firm thinks will be reflected in a solid Q1 print.
- "We believe 2021 is off to a solid start for YETI as our Q1 checks throughout the quarter showed online demand continued to be robust, indicating no signs of slowing from last quarter, and should result in a strong Q1 revenue/EPS beat when the company reports on Thursday, May 13," writes BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon.
- Lyon notes that digital checks show traffic to yeti.com was up 94% in Q1 to follow nicely on the +99% growth recorded in Q4. "We estimate this would translate into a Q1 DTC growth rate of +45-50% vs. our current +30% estimate, thus adding $0.05-$0.06 to our $0.22 consensus estimate," he adds.
- Yeti has topped both revenue and EPS consensus marks for ten straight quarters.