Yeti tipped for big earnings beat tomorrow off strong digital business

May 12, 2021 8:20 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)YETIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and boosts its price target to $100 on increased confidence on the name in front of tomorrow's earnings report. Yeti is seen continuing to gain consumer adoption globally, which the firm thinks will be reflected in a solid Q1 print.
  • "We believe 2021 is off to a solid start for YETI as our Q1 checks throughout the quarter showed online demand continued to be robust, indicating no signs of slowing from last quarter, and should result in a strong Q1 revenue/EPS beat when the company reports on Thursday, May 13," writes BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon.
  • Lyon notes that digital checks show traffic to yeti.com was up 94% in Q1 to follow nicely on the +99% growth recorded in Q4. "We estimate this would translate into a Q1 DTC growth rate of +45-50% vs. our current +30% estimate, thus adding $0.05-$0.06 to our $0.22 consensus estimate," he adds.
  • Yeti has topped both revenue and EPS consensus marks for ten straight quarters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.