Lexaria Bioscience pops on intellectual property portfolio expansion
May 12, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) trades 11.8% higher premarket after expanding its intellectual property portfolio with its first-ever patent granted in India.
- The patent is titled "Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents" and is of particular importance given the size of the Indian population.
- The patent is valid for 20 years from the patent application date of Dec. 1, 2016.
- "This new patent complements our existing suite of granted patents spanning the EU, the U.S., and Australia, and provides intellectual property protection to both consumer-packaged goods as well as registered drug applications," CEO Chris Bunka commented.
- The company's patent application suite has grown to a total of 13 patent families.