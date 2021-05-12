IntelGenx expands psychedelics collaboration with ATAI Life Sciences
May 12, 2021
- IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) has entered into a second feasibility agreement with ATAI Life Sciences for the development of novel formulations of Salvinorin A, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound being developed for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and other indications.
- Under the terms of the agreement, IntelGenx will conduct formulation development work to provide a prototype to ATAI for further clinical investigation.
- IntelGenx recently announced that a significant majority of its shareholders approved the previously announced investment by ATAI to acquire an ~25% interest in IntelGenx.