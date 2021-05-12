VMware picks Raghu Raghuram as CEO; Q1 prelim revenue growth at 12.5%
May 12, 2021 8:39 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)VMWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) appointed Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram as CEO and board member, effective June 1; currently, he holds the EVP and COO (Products and Cloud Services) position at VMware.
- Zane Rowe served as interim CEO and he continues to play CFO role.
- The company also named Sumit Dhawan as president, leading all go-to-market functions including Worldwide Sales, Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, Customer Experience and Success, Marketing, and Communications; he currently serves as SVP & Chief Customer Officer at VMware.
- Sanjay Poonen, current COO, Customer Operations, leaves the company after his 7-years tenure.
- Q1 FY22 prelim: Revenue is expected to be $1.39B (+12.5% Y/Y); GAAP operating margin is seen at 18.7% and non-GAAP at 30.8%; GAAP EPS is seen at $1.01 while non-GAAP is estimated at $1.76.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue and EPS stand at $2.91B and $1.50 respectively.
- Earnings are slated for May 27 release after market close.
- Shares trading 1.2% higher premarket