Wendy's jumps in early trading after strong sales unleash buybacks and higher dividend payout
May 12, 2021 8:47 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) powers even higher in early trading after investors and analyst latch on to the strong Q1 performance for the chain.
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles: "Wendy's is participating in the industry's sales euphoria with a 1Q same store sales beat of 13.5% vs ~10% guidance and Consensus Metrix, that featured strong EBITDA flow-thru. The strong start to the year prompted a raise across 2021 guidance. WEN is favorably repurchasing stock and increasing the repurchase authorization, while nudging the quarterly cash dividend from $0.09/ share to $0.10."
- Stimulus checks and Wendy's breakfast business are believed to have been Q1 sales drivers.
- Shares of Wendy's are up 5.04% premarket to $23.95 to mark the highest trading level of 2021.
