Dollar General falls after RBC Capital moves to the sidelines amid macro headwinds
May 12, 2021 9:01 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- RBC Capital Markets downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to a Sector Perform rating from Outperform.
- The firm thinks the improving employment environment and fading stimulus may diminish the consumer trade-down effect even faster for DG than some peers. Rising gas prices are also called a potential headwind.
- RBC assigns a price target of $207 on Dollar General.
- RBC is a bit of a contrarian at the moment on Dollar General. 23 out of 29 investment firms with a rating on Dollar General have a Buy-equivalent rating on the retailer.
- Shares of Dollar General are down 2.06% in premarket action to $209.50.
- Dollar General is expected to post its Q1 earnings report near the end of the month.