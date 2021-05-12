Amazon updates Echo Show 8 for videoconferencing
May 12, 2021
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has updated two members of its Echo Show line, announcing a new Echo Show 8 ($169.99) and Echo Show 5 ($99.99).
- Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD display, 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a built-in shutter, an octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers. The camera automatically pans and zooms to keep the user centered in the frame during video calls, which can be initiated with Alexa voice commands.
- Alexa calls will soon include the ability to top on animated visual and audio in-call reactions. Users will also be able to turn on in-call augmented reality effects to integrate the user into different backgrounds.
- The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display and an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels and a built-in shutter,.
- The new Echos are available for pre-order starting today and shipments start next month.
