Comtech Telecom nabs $9.8M contracts with tier-one mobile network operator

  • During Q3 FY21, Comtech Telecommunications' (NASDAQ:CMTL) Location Technologies group finalized a $9.8M contract with a major tier-one mobile network operator for a broad suite of new capabilities and services centered around virtualized applications and 5G products.
  • "We continue to mutually benefit from the relationship with this customer, and we are already planning additional enhancements for their applications and services," board chairman & CEO Fred Kornberg commented.
  • The Location Technologies group is a provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions.
