Nasdaq dented by inflation sticker shock; Dow Jones, S&P 500 also slip
May 12, 2021 9:37 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLY, XLC, XLPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor51 Comments
- The big dose of retail inflation the stock market was worried about arrived today, as the April CPI blew past expectations and core prices saw the biggest monthly gain in 39 years.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1% is falling the most among the major averages, with its tech weighing more sensitive to higher rates and inflation expectations. But it did open stronger than where futures indicated right after the inflation numbers came out.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.5% and Dow (DJI) -0.3% are down, but also strengthened a little going into the opening bell.
- The CPI rose 0.8% last month, the biggest pop since 2008. The core CPI, ex food and energy, rose 0.9%, three times expectations and the biggest rise since April 1982.
- Energy prices fell for the month, but nearly every major component index for core rose. The year-over-year inflation rate is now at 4.2%, with the core at 3%.
- Five-year inflation breakeven expectations topped 2.7%, the highest since 2011.
- "Along with the index for used cars and trucks, the indexes for shelter, airline fares, recreation, motor vehicle insurance, and household furnishings and operations were among the indexes with a large impact on the overall increase," Bill McBride wrote on the Calculated Risk blog.
- Treasury yields are up, mainly in the belly of the curve.
- The 5-year is up 7 basis points to 0.87%. The 10-year, which had been looking range-bound lately, is up 5 basis point to 1.67%.
- The question is whether this month is dismissed by markets and the Fed as noisy data, as many saw the recent payrolls report.
- "There was a big surge in hotels/motels, airfares, car and truck rentals," Renaissance Macro Research tweeted. "These industries are tied to the economic reopening and the buoyant demand in travel/tourism. Of course, the reopening of the economy only happens once and so, the Fed will not budge."
- Jason Furman, economist and Harvard professor, said on Bloomberg his best guess is that the inflation doesn't turn out to be transitory, but the Fed won't be acknowledging that, but rather will point to quirky data like at 10% rise in used car prices.
- "I'd love to see them tilt a notch to concerns about inflation, but suspect they'll be doing more to explain this away."
- Nine of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) bucking the trend on higher crude and higher rates respectively.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) continues its volatile ride, at the bottom early, with the other mega-cap sectors, Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), close by.
- BMO's Brian Belski cut his rating on Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) today, pointing to inflationary pressures that could hit margins faster than companies can pass on costs.