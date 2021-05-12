Zealand Pharma plans U.S. launch of Zegalogue injection in June

May 12, 2021 9:27 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZEALBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is preparing to launch Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes.
  • U.S. launch of Zegalogue is anticipated in late June.
  • The company also announced financial results for Q1 2021. Revenue was $7.5M compared to $1.8M in Q1 2020.
  • ZEAL incurred net loss of $41.1M vs. $26M in prior year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $252.9M.
  • 2021 guidance: Net product revenue from the sales of commercial products is expected to be DKK 220M +/- 10%.
  • In 2021, Zealand Pharma expects revenue from existing license agreements.
