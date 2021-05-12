UK's MHRA grants marketing authorization to BioCryst's ORLADEYO

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX +0.3%) announces that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the routine prevention of recurrent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
  • The approval allows for the use of ORLADEYO in treating HAE patients 12 years and older.
  • In the pivotal Phase 3 APeX-2 trial, ORLADEYO significantly reduced attacks at 24 weeks, and this reduction was sustained through 48 weeks.
  • In the long-term open label APeX-S trial, patients completing 48 weeks of therapy (150 mg) had a mean attack rate of 0.8 attacks per month.
  • ORLADEYO was safe and well tolerated in both trials, the company said.
