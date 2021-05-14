Snap suspends two anonymous-message connected apps in wake of suit over teen's death
May 14, 2021 5:10 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Snap (SNAP -2.5%) has suspended two Snapchat apps used to send anonymous messages after a lawsuit filed on behalf of the mother of a teen who committed suicide last year after months of bullying messages on the apps.
- Yolo and LMK, the apps in question, are no longer available to Snap users. They've been accused of violating consumer protection law in the suit, which argues anonymous messaging apps facilitate bullying to the extend that they should be considered dangerous products. (That approach is a work-around to Section 230 protections extending to companies publishing online speech.)
- The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status to represent all 92M users of Snapchat, Yolo and LMK.
- “In light of the serious allegations raised by the lawsuit, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the Snapchat community, we are suspending both Yolo and LMK’s Snap Kit integrations while we investigate these claims,” Snap says.