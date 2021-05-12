Enochian Bio reports preliminary data from HIV cell therapy in humans

May 12, 2021
  • Enochian BioSciences (ENOB +7.3%) announces the release of preliminary data relating to the use of a novel cell therapy approach in controlling HIV in humans.
  • The findings were presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT).
  • A 54-year-old man, diagnosed with HIV in 1986, had persistent HIV detected in his blood, despite antiretroviral therapy.
  • With approval from an Institutional Review Board, this single patient was treated with a novel cellular therapy of natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells (GDT).
  • The NK and GDT cells were collected from a person who does not have HIV. Because the patient stopped antiviral treatment and received some supportive medication before the cellular therapy, the level of HIV initially increased, as expected.
  • However, HIV levels began to decline after approx. three weeks, and after 100 days dropped below the detection level of routinely used blood tests (20 copies/ml).
  • HIV levels in the patient’s blood have remained at or below detection for an additional 255 days, all while the patient has not been taking antiviral medication.
  • This innovative cell therapy could be a potential strategy to achieve a “functional cure” for HIV and could potentially allow persons living with HIV to stop antiviral treatment for extended periods of time.
  • Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences and Seraph Research Institute are currently pursuing a regulatory pathway with the FDA to study the approach in more patients. Enochian Bio holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology.
