Bill Ackman's Pershing Square SPAC working on deal
May 12, 2021 10:15 AM ETPershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH), SBUX, DPZPSTH, SBUX, DPZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH +4.0%) has been working on a transaction since November, Bill Ackman said during an online interview as part of the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Conference.
- He's "cautiously optimistic" that a deal will happen, but "there's no certainty this transaction will happen until we sign an agreement," he said.
- "We're deeply engaged" with an "iconic, phenomenal great business," Ackman said. But it's an "extremely complex" transaction that's taking time to work out.
- He expects that either PSTH will come to an agreement "within weeks or we'll go on to the next one."
- Ackman also talked about Pershing Square Capital shedding its Starbucks (SBUX -1.7%) stake because the stock went up "too quickly" and "swapped Starbucks for Domino's Pizza" (DPZ -0.4%).
- He took ~6% stake in DPZ, he said, buying shares at ~$330 per share. DPZ shares jump ~4% to $439 at 10:18 AM ET.
- "We like the restaurant industry," DPZ has technology and delivery, and "they own their own delivery infrastructure," Ackman said.
- The investor has changed his approach to working with companies that he takes investments in and has eased off of his earlier activist stance in favor of a more cooperative approach. Now, he says the chances of his mounting a proxy contest are very low. (Updated at 10:27 AM ET)
- Ackman said he wouldn't feel comfortable making a significant investment in cryptocurrency because it has "no intrinsic value," Ackman said. Still, he called crypto "a fascinating phenomenon and brilliant technology." (Updated at 10:30 AM ET)