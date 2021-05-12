Bill Ackman's Pershing Square SPAC working on deal

  • Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH +4.0%) has been working on a transaction since November, Bill Ackman said during an online interview as part of the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Conference.
  • He's "cautiously optimistic" that a deal will happen, but "there's no certainty this transaction will happen until we sign an agreement," he said.
  • "We're deeply engaged" with an "iconic, phenomenal great business," Ackman said. But it's an "extremely complex" transaction that's taking time to work out.
  • He expects that either PSTH will come to an agreement "within weeks or we'll go on to the next one."
  • Ackman also talked about Pershing Square Capital shedding its Starbucks (SBUX -1.7%) stake because the stock went up "too quickly" and "swapped Starbucks for Domino's Pizza" (DPZ -0.4%).
  • He took ~6% stake in DPZ, he said, buying shares at ~$330 per share. DPZ shares jump ~4% to $439 at 10:18 AM ET.
  • "We like the restaurant industry," DPZ has technology and delivery, and "they own their own delivery infrastructure," Ackman said.
  • The investor has changed his approach to working with companies that he takes investments in and has eased off of his earlier activist stance in favor of a more cooperative approach. Now, he says the chances of his mounting a proxy contest are very low. (Updated at 10:27 AM ET)
  • Ackman said he wouldn't feel comfortable making a significant investment in cryptocurrency because it has "no intrinsic value," Ackman said. Still, he called crypto "a fascinating phenomenon and brilliant technology." (Updated at 10:30 AM ET)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.