Chevron shuts Tamar gas platform offshore Israel as area violence rises

May 12, 2021 10:47 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Chevron (CVX +2.4%) says it has shut-in the Tamar natural gas platform offshore Israel at the instruction of the country's energy ministry, following an escalation of violence in the country.
  • Chevron says production continues normally from the larger Leviathan gas platform, its other offshore asset in the region.
  • The Tamar platform is located closer to Gaza than Leviathan, whose platform is further north offshore Israel, close to the port of Haifa.
  • Chevron, which operates Tamar with a 25% stake, is "the no. 1 energy stock for your retirement portfolio," Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
