ShotSpotter soars after revenue beat and raised outlook prompt upgrade
May 12, 2021 10:49 AM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)SSTIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares are up over 15% after yesterday's first quarter report, which beat on revenue estimates with $15M (+43%) but missed on EPS with $0.02, one cent below estimates.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.1M to $3.3M.
- The company ended the quarter with $10.9M in cash and equivalents and $20M in available credit.
- “We grew revenues by 44% to a record $15 million while maintaining strong margins and generating profitable results, including a 22% Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues) for the period,” says CEO Ralph Clark. “During the quarter we went live with ShotSpotter Respond in six new cities, expanded with five existing customers and had a robust number of new city and expansion projects staffed and to be deployed in Q2 and early Q3 of this year. Additionally, a number of ShotSpotter Connect deals have already been booked and are expected to be taken live in Q2 and early Q3."
- For the year, ShotSpotter raises its revenue forecast from $58-60M to $60-61M versus the $58M consensus.
- The company expects to remain GAAP profitable for the full year.
- Craig-Hallum upgrades ShotSpotter from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $40 to $45, citing the improved outlook after the earnings report.
- Earnings press release.