One Group Hospitality rallies on Q1 estimates beat

  • ONE Group Hospitality (STKS +6.6%) reports Q1 revenue increase of 24% Y/Y to $50.5M, beating consensus by $3.2M; due to strong sales momentum as state and local governments continue to ease seating capacity restrictions in the markets in which the Co. operates.
  • Total owned restaurant net revenues increased 27.5% Y/Y to $49.2M and comparable restaurant sales increased 23.5% Y/Y.
  • Comparable sales for the quarter: Consolidated increased 3.3%; STK increased 1.9% and for Kona Grill increased 4.6%.
  • Restaurant operating margin improved 1,380 bps to 18.8% of company-owned restaurant net revenues, was driven by higher sales and strong management of operating costs and optimization as restaurants re-opened.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased 312% to $6.5M from $1.6M compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2021, the Co. had $28.4M in cash and equivalents, $47.3M in term loan debt, and $10.7M available on its revolving credit facility.
  • The Company intends to open thirteen new venues between 2021 and 2022.
  • Previously: ONE Group Hospitality EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.