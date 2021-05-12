One Group Hospitality rallies on Q1 estimates beat
May 12, 2021 10:55 AM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)STKSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ONE Group Hospitality (STKS +6.6%) reports Q1 revenue increase of 24% Y/Y to $50.5M, beating consensus by $3.2M; due to strong sales momentum as state and local governments continue to ease seating capacity restrictions in the markets in which the Co. operates.
- Total owned restaurant net revenues increased 27.5% Y/Y to $49.2M and comparable restaurant sales increased 23.5% Y/Y.
- Comparable sales for the quarter: Consolidated increased 3.3%; STK increased 1.9% and for Kona Grill increased 4.6%.
- Restaurant operating margin improved 1,380 bps to 18.8% of company-owned restaurant net revenues, was driven by higher sales and strong management of operating costs and optimization as restaurants re-opened.
- Adj. EBITDA increased 312% to $6.5M from $1.6M compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- As of Mar. 31, 2021, the Co. had $28.4M in cash and equivalents, $47.3M in term loan debt, and $10.7M available on its revolving credit facility.
- The Company intends to open thirteen new venues between 2021 and 2022.
