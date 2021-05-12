Oxford Finance provides $125M credit facility to Kala Pharmaceuticals

  • Oxford Finance announces the closing of a $125M senior secured term loan with Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA -0.1%).
  • Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and provide additional growth capital for the company’s marketing of its two approved ophthalmic products.
  • Kala is marketing two approved ophthalmology products, EYSUVIS for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (“DED”), and INVELTYS for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
