SelectQuote sharply lower after bottom line miss

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares sink 15.5% after missing bottom line estimates for fiscal Q3.
  • Q3 highlights: Revenue rose 80% Y/Y to $266.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA was up 48% to $65.2M.
  • Revenue by segment: Senior division, $215.6M (up 101% Y/Y); Life division, $46.4M (up 50%); Auto & home division, $7.0M (down 33%).
  • "During the quarter, we also refinanced our credit agreement and secured an additional $292 million of committed capital, $147 million immediately and another $145 million in a committed delayed draw term loan".
  • The company sees FY21 revenue in the range of $920-$940M vs. a consensus of $934.46M; Expects net income in a range of $130M to $138M.
  • Previously (May 11): SelectQuote EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.