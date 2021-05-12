SelectQuote sharply lower after bottom line miss
May 12, 2021 10:56 AM ETSelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)SLQTBy: SA News Team
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares sink 15.5% after missing bottom line estimates for fiscal Q3.
- Q3 highlights: Revenue rose 80% Y/Y to $266.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA was up 48% to $65.2M.
- Revenue by segment: Senior division, $215.6M (up 101% Y/Y); Life division, $46.4M (up 50%); Auto & home division, $7.0M (down 33%).
- "During the quarter, we also refinanced our credit agreement and secured an additional $292 million of committed capital, $147 million immediately and another $145 million in a committed delayed draw term loan".
- The company sees FY21 revenue in the range of $920-$940M vs. a consensus of $934.46M; Expects net income in a range of $130M to $138M.
