Rackspace pares post-earnings losses after Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy
May 12, 2021 11:02 AM ET Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)
- Following the post-earnings downgrade, Raymond James upgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from Outperform to Strong Buy with a $28.50 price target.
- Analyst Frank Louthan attributes the pullback to "the process of resetting expectations for growth and bookings from the prior narrative."
- The analyst notes that recurring revenue service models "are not driven in the short term by quarterly bookings levels," a misunderstanding that is "especially deceiving when a shift in the business model is happening and larger, lumpier deals distort the trend."
- RXT shares are currently flattish at $19, paring the losses after yesterday's earnings report.