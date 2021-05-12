Rackspace pares post-earnings losses after Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy

May 12, 2021 11:02 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)RXTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Following the post-earnings downgrade, Raymond James upgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from Outperform to Strong Buy with a $28.50 price target.
  • Analyst Frank Louthan attributes the pullback to "the process of resetting expectations for growth and bookings from the prior narrative."
  • The analyst notes that recurring revenue service models "are not driven in the short term by quarterly bookings levels," a misunderstanding that is "especially deceiving when a shift in the business model is happening and larger, lumpier deals distort the trend."
  • RXT shares are currently flattish at $19, paring the losses after yesterday's earnings report.
