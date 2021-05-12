Bank of America CEO says loan growth is starting to improve 'modestly'

May 12, 2021 11:11 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The decline in loans stabilized as Q1 progressed and started to "grow a little bit," Bank of America (BAC +1.0%) CEO Brian Moynihan said in an interview on Fox Business.
  • "We've seen that modestly continue in April, into May, and that's good news," he told Maria Bartiromo.
  • "One of the things that we like to see is our pipelines are up, our origination activity," he added.
  • Another positive sign is that businesses aren't paying down their credit lines and are starting to borrow on them, "meaning they're using the money to buy equipment, pay more employees."
  • And while the April jobs report wasn't as big as was expected, it's "still solidly positive," Moynihan said.
  • Recall that in Q1 loan and lease balances in business segments fell 7%, driven by declines in commercial loans and lower card balances.
