Globant Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2021 11:28 AM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)GLOBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.66M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.