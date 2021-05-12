Crescent Point Energy runs higher after swinging to Q1 profit

  • Crescent Point Energy (CPG +4.1%) shoots higher after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations that easily beat analyst expectations.
  • Q1 GAAP earnings swung to a C$21.7M profit, or C$0.04/share, from a C$2.3B loss, or C$4.40/share, a year ago when oil prices were falling at the start of the pandemic.
  • Q1 oil and gas sales rose 8% to C$630.2M from C$584.4M in the same quarter last year.
  • Q1 average daily production fell 16% Y/Y to 119,384 boe/day (90% oil and liquids) from 141,330 boe/day, but the company's average selling price surged to $58.65/boe from $42.64/boe in the year-ago quarter.
  • Crescent Point says it is on track to meet or exceed its current annual average production guidance of 132K-136K boe/day, while maintaining guidance for full-year development capital spending of C$575M-C$625M.
  • The company expects to generate C$525M-C$650M in excess cash flow for the year and anticipates net debt to adjusted funds flow improving to 1.5x-1.9x by year-end 2021, at US$55-$65/bbl WTI for the remainder of the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.