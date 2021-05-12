PaySign slides after earnings miss, weak revenue guidance
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is down 13% after reporting a miss in its first-quarter earnings report.
- Revenue of $6.28M (-40.6% Y/Y) misses consensus by $0.96M.
- By segment, revenue: Plasma revenue, $5.83M (-26.7%), Pharma revenue, $0.88M (-70.8%).
- Load volume declined 15.2% Y/Y.
- Gross profit decreased $2.9M (50.5%) primarily due to the reduction in pharma revenues. Gross margin was 45.1% compared to 54.1% a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4M.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
- "We expect to add a total of 60 new plasma centers this year, exiting 2021 with at least 400 centers. Our average revenue per plasma center for the first quarter was $5,260, which we expect to be a low-water mark for 2021. Additionally, we continue to win new pharmaceutical co-pay business and expect three new programs to launch in the third and fourth quarters," says CEO Mark Newcomer.
- 2021 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $29 - $32M (+20 to +30% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $37.13M; adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0.35 - $1.90M; Gross profit margins are expected to be approximately 45.0% (+640 bps).
- "With a non-COVID-19-impacted fourth quarter, we estimate our plasma revenue could reach $27.5 million for the full year 2021 and increase by an additional $10.0 million in 2022," adds Newcomer.