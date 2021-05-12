Nasdaq slumps 2% as Treasury yields rise; Dow Jones, S&P lose more ground
May 12, 2021 12:28 PM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Megacaps are falling and yields are climbing after the retail inflation surge, pushing the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.2% deeper in the red.
- The Dow (DJI) -1.2%, hit by another tumble in Home Depot as gas prices climb, and the S&P (SP500) -1.5% are also just above session lows.
- Treasury yields are gaining upward traction after the April CPI showed a 4.2% Y/Y rise, the most since 2008.
- The 5-year yield is up 6 basis points to 0.86% and the 10-year yield is also up 6 basis points to 1.68%.
- Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida says he was "surprised" by the jump in the CPI, but noted pent-up demand and said it "may take some time for supply to rise up to the level of demand."
- The FOMC "would not hesitate to act" to bring inflation down, but tapering would be communicated "well in advance," he adds.
- "As we see in the data, April marks the one-year anniversary of the economic trough of the Covid crisis, and that is resulting in meaningful 'base effects,' or distortions in prior periods that influence period-to-period comparisons, making analysis more complicated," BlackRock fixed income CIO Rick Rieder writes in a note. "In fact, today’s reported year-over-year changes in prices spiked to almost 3% in the core measure. This will keep inflation elevated for a few more months but this summer those same base effects will start working in the opposite direction, which may allow the Fed to continue to describe the inflation spike as 'transitory.'"
- All the megacap stocks are lower, with Apple falling below its 200-day simple moving average. If it closes below that level it would be the first time since the depth of the pandemic selling last March.
- Tesla is down 11% for the week so far with the shadow of Beijing hanging over EV plays.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is still the lone S&P sector rising, with Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) reversing, despite the jump in rates.
- The megacap sectors, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) are all down more than 2%.
