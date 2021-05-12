Teekay LNG Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2021 12:20 PM ETTeekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)TGPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.83M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.