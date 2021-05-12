New Mexico regulator's June hearing on Avangrid's deal for PNM may be at risk - report
- A New Mexico utility regulatory has declined to rule on Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned acquisition of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and is raising "troubling" questions about the deal, according to a new report.
- A new Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner is requiring Avangrid to explain why the company didn't make some disclosures, according to a CTFN report. The examiner gave Avangrid until May 18 to respond to his order and another status conference has been scheduled for May 28.
- The timeframe for future hearings may be problematic and a June hearing may be at risk, according to CTFN.
- On Friday, the companies said they formally filed a revised stipulation order with additional parties with New Mexican regulator.
- Last week the deal was approved by Texas utility commission and last month the combination won approval from the FERC