New Mexico regulator's June hearing on Avangrid's deal for PNM may be at risk - report

May 12, 2021 12:23 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR), PNMAGR, PNMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • A New Mexico utility regulatory has declined to rule on Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned acquisition of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and is raising "troubling" questions about the deal, according to a new report.
  • A new Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner is requiring Avangrid to explain why the company didn't make some disclosures, according to a CTFN report. The examiner gave Avangrid until May 18 to respond to his order and another status conference has been scheduled for May 28.
  • The timeframe for future hearings may be problematic and a June hearing may be at risk, according to CTFN.
  • On Friday, the companies said they formally filed a revised stipulation order with additional parties with New Mexican regulator.
  • Last week the deal was approved by Texas utility commission and last month the combination won approval from the FERC
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.