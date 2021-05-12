Mustang Bio is ahead of a key catalyst in blood cancer trial: Cantor
May 12, 2021 12:31 PM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)MBIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mustang Bio (MBIO -0.7%) has made available updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106 for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”).
- Newly released data were included in an abstract released ahead of the upcoming European Hematology Association 2021.
- Leading to more than 70K new cases in the U.S. annually, B-cell NHL accounts for 45% of all cases of NHL. MB-106 is a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy.
- In December, Mustang Bio reported interim results from nine patients with results indicating an overall response rate (ORR) of 89% and a complete response rate of 44%.
- According to Cantor Fitzgerald, with the results from three additional patients, ORR and CRR have risen to 92% and 58%, respectively.
- “We think these results are highly competitive to peers in the space and think MBIO should be trading higher on the news, the analyst Kristen Kluska wrote, adding that presentation on June 09 should be a key catalyst for the stock.
- Kluska hands an overweight rating for Mustang Bio. The price target of $10.00 per share implies ~240.1% upside to the last close.
- In February 2020, Mustang announced that the first subject treated with modified MB-106 achieved a complete response at the lowest starting dose.