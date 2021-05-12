Aegon trades high on Q1 progress in expense savings program

May 12, 2021 12:34 PM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)AEGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aegon (AEG +6.1%) Q1 reported net result of €386M (+43% Q/Q) indicating increased operating result and benign credit environment.
  • Operating result rose by 20% to €431M led by expense savings and higher equity markets, partly offset by adverse claims experience in U.S.
  • Cash capital stood at €1.2B, in the upper half of Aegon’s target range; free cash flow increased to €75M from €61M in year ago quarter.
  • The company reduced addressable expense base by €136M and is on track to achieve half of its 2023 target of €400M expense savings by 2021 end.

  • Aegon is the largest third-party mortgage originator in the Netherlands, benefiting from its scale, high service levels to intermediaries and customers, and diversified funding; it Q1 it raised €3B of residential mortgages.
  • Strategic assets: Achieving growth in the U.S. (Individual and workplace solutions), Netherlands and U.K.

  • On Mar. 31, 2021, Aegon successfully priced a €657M residential mortgage-backed securitization for further diversification of its mortgage funding; transaction was oversubscribed three times by investors.
  • Aegon's Q1 business in U.K. achieved record gross deposits across the business excluding the Institutional channel, with significant contributions from both the Workplace and Retail channels in the platform.
