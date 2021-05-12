Hertz soars further after approving $6B plan to exit bankruptcy
May 12, 2021 12:59 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:HTZGQ) moves even higher after the company approves a revised proposal from Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management (NYSE:APO) to provide the equity capital required to fund the entity's plan to exit bankruptcy.
- Under the revised proposal, Hertz's Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors of $2.78B and the issuance of $1.5B of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a fully backstopped rights offering to the company's existing shareholders to purchase $1.635B of additional common stock.
- The Hertz plan eliminates ~$5B worth of corporate debt and provide it with over $2.2B of global liquidity. A court still has to approve the plan.
- HTZGQ is +41.328% to $5.21. HTZGQ was swapping hands at around $1.30 at the beginning of the year.
