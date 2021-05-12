Virgin Galactic slides to 2021 low as Cathie Wood funds continue to sell
May 12, 2021 1:18 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor45 Comments
- ARK Invest sold 293,962 shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE -8.7%) yesterday from its ARK Space Exploration ETF fund to cut its total position down to just 7,622 shares.
- SPCE is now the smallest holding in the space ETF.
- ARK has also been selling Virgin Galactic from the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. That fund's exposure to Virgin Galactic has been reduced to 7,879 shares from more than 2M shares in late April.
- The lack of confidence from Cathie Wood's funds may be contributing to today's decline for SPCE to a new 2021 low.
- Earlier today, Cowen kept a bullish long-term view on Virgin Galactic even as it reeled in its price target.