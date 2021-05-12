CuriosityStream slides 20% on slow revenues, though analysts see better days ahead
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has tumbled 20% to a 2021 low point as investors processed a revenue slowdown from yesterday's first-quarter miss.
- Today's price of $8.94 is 63% below its 52-week high of $24, from Feb. 18.
- And it's looking like an eighth straight down session for the stock, which last logged a daily gain on April 30.
- Analysts actually stayed upbeat, looking to better quarters to come, but most cut their price targets in response.
- Roth maintained a Buy but cut its price target to $18 from $23 (now implying 102% upside); the miss "looks worse than it is," but it acknowledges subscriber deceleration will capture some investor interest, and that some lumpy segments like program sales and sponsorship make it harder to model than more traditional subscription businesses.
- Benchmark also kept a Buy rating and cut its target to $18, echoing the lumpy observation: "We suspect timing was to blame for the modest revenue shortfall." But there's minimal sales risk ahead particularly considering the company's acquisition of One Day University.
