Airbus resumes building A320 planes at converted Toulouse plant
May 12, 2021 1:57 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), AFLYYEADSY, AFRAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.9%) confirms it has resumed work on modernization of its A320 family industrial capabilities, converting a French assembly line once used for its A380 super-jumbo to build single-aisle jets, in another sign that the company is gearing up for a recovery in air travel.
- The project in Toulouse had been delayed last year because of the pandemic, but Airbus now says the line to be used to make A320 and A321 aircraft should be operational by year-end 2022.
- Separately, Airbus and Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY) must stand trial for "involuntary homicide" in a 2009 crash that killed 228 people, after a French appeals court overturned a decision by French investigators to drop charges against the two companies.
- The families of the victims had filed a suit against Air France and Airbus, which made the A330 jet that went down.
- Airbus reportedly has told suppliers to prepare for another 18% increase in A320 production for 2022, in addition to existing targets for this year.