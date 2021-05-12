Disney Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 13th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-55.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.93B (-11.5% Y/Y).
  • Its new main growth engine amid the pandemic, Disney+ subscribers estimated at 110.3M.
  • Disney poised for Park rally amid streaming strides: Bloomberg
  • " We expect results to highlight steady direct-to-consumer momentum ahead of a ramping content slate while recovery at the parks begins to take shape," UBS analysts stated in a research note.
  • Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.