Disney Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2021 Disney
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-55.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.93B (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Its new main growth engine amid the pandemic, Disney+ subscribers estimated at 110.3M.
- Disney poised for Park rally amid streaming strides: Bloomberg
- " We expect results to highlight steady direct-to-consumer momentum ahead of a ramping content slate while recovery at the parks begins to take shape," UBS analysts stated in a research note.
- Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.