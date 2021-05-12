Viatris earns mixed views from analysts despite more clarity in Q1 results
- Viatris (VTRS +3.6%) a combination of Mylan and Upjohn unit of Pfizer surged ~6.8% on Monday after announcing better than expected Q1 2021 results.
- With its earnings release, the company gave a breakdown of sales for key products which according to some Wall Street analysts was an encouraging first step in winning investor confidence.
- “[W]hile we think Viatris will need to put together several [quarters] above expectations for the story to have legs, this seems to be a good start,” Wells Fargo analyst Jacob Hughes wrote in a note to clients according to Fierce Pharma.
- The Q1 print “does set the company down the path towards rebuilding credibility among investors left frustrated earlier this year,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Daniel Busby argued.
- However, Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal thinks otherwise. Gal suggested that the company has intentionally tried to avoid investor scrutiny by not giving a geographic breakdown of the top 10 products.
- Gal has also floated the idea of a possible merger between Viatris and Merck (NYSE:MRK) spinoff Organon.
- Their combination “seems logical given similar business model and complementary assets,” the analyst argued noting that both companies rely on cash from legacy products to drive bolt-on acquisitions.
- Citing the recent investor day of Organon and the Viatris’ Q1 2021 earnings call, Gal identities Organon as the more credible one. Starting June 03, Organon will be trading on the New York Stock Exchange.