Flexion Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue
May 12, 2021 4:04 PM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)PCRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $24.59M (+22.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
- “The first quarter of 2021 was marked by solid ZILRETTA sales and important progress with both FX201 and FX301, our exciting investigational drug candidates,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “While COVID-19 continues to weigh on the nation, broad availability of vaccines and dropping infection rates, combined with our laser-like focus on commercial execution, reinforce our confidence in our ability to deliver full-year net sales in the range of $120 million to $130 million.”
- David Arkowitz, CFO, will step down on May 31, 2021 and will be succeeded by Fred Driscoll. Mr. Driscoll previously served as Flexion’s CFO from 2013 to 2017.
- Press Release