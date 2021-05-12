Modular Medical enters $6.6M private placement
- Modular Medical (OTCQB:MODD) announces that it has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement of $6.6M of convertible promissory notes.
- The company intends to use net proceeds to complete the software and firmware development for its MODD Pivot product and the third-party testing required for its anticipated 510k submission to the FDA later in 2021.
- The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding operations and working capital.
- The convertible notes are unsecured and carry a 12% annual interest rate and will automatically convert into shares upon the consummation of a future financing with gross proceeds in excess of $12M.