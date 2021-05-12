U.S. government deficit increases to $1.93T fiscal year to date

May 12, 2021 4:07 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • The U.S. government spent $226B more than it took in last month, bringing the fiscal YTD deficit to $1.93T, according to the Treasury Department's monthly statement.
  • That's up 33% from the $1.45T deficit during the same period a year-ago, showing that fiscal support during the pandemic continues to take its toll.
  • During the month of April, the government had total receipts of $439B and total outlays of $665B.
  • The Department of Labor made $18.1B in payments to the Unemployment Trust Fund in April vs. the $24.3B payment in made in March.
  • The Internal Revenue Service sent out $58B in Economic Impact Payments, or what many call stimulus checks.
  • The government's fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
