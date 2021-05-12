German startup Contentful is said to consider U.S. IPO
May 12, 2021 4:08 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Contentful, a website platform that counts Spotify and WeWork as customers, is said to be considering options including a U.S. IPO that could value the company at $5B.
- Contentful, which plans to go public by end the of the year, is hiring advisors to figure out its best path for going public and is also considering going the SPAC route, according to a Reuters report.
- Last June, Contentful said it secured $80M in financing in a Series E funding round led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and five other new and existing backers.
- Late last month Reuters reported that Swiss shoe company ON Running was preparing for IPO as early as September.