1Life Healthcare EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue

  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $121.35M (+54.1% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
  • Ending First Quarter 2021 Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities of $703.6 Million.

  • For the second quarter of 2021, we expect:

    • Ending Membership count in the range of 610,000 to 620,000; and,
    • Net Revenue in the range of $111 million to $118 million vs. $117.4M consensus.

    For the full year of 2021, we continue to expect:

    • Ending Membership count in the range of 660,000 to 680,000;
    • Net Revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million vs. $482.42M consensus;
    • Care Margin in the range of $170 million to $190 million; and
    • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $20 million to break-even.
  • Press Release
