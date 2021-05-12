1Life Healthcare EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $121.35M (+54.1% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
- Ending First Quarter 2021 Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities of $703.6 Million.
For the second quarter of 2021, we expect:
- Ending Membership count in the range of 610,000 to 620,000; and,
- Net Revenue in the range of $111 million to $118 million vs. $117.4M consensus.
For the full year of 2021, we continue to expect:
- Ending Membership count in the range of 660,000 to 680,000;
- Net Revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million vs. $482.42M consensus;
- Care Margin in the range of $170 million to $190 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $20 million to break-even.
