Sonos EPS beats by $0.45, beats on revenue
May 12, 2021
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.45; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $332.95M (+90.1% Y/Y) beats by $84.47M.
- Raises 2021 Guidance: Revenue expected to a range of $1.625B to $1.675B, up from previous guidance of $1.525B to $1.575B. It compares to the consensus of $1.56B. Adjusted EBITDA increased to a range of $225M to $250M; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a range of 13.8% to 14.9%; and Gross margin in the range of 46.0% to 46.5%, representing a 288 to 338 basis point improvement Y/Y.
- Shares +10%.
