Sonos EPS beats by $0.45, beats on revenue

May 12, 2021 4:09 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)SONOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.45; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $332.95M (+90.1% Y/Y) beats by $84.47M.
  • Raises 2021 Guidance: Revenue expected to a range of $1.625B to $1.675B, up from previous guidance of $1.525B to $1.575B. It compares to the consensus of $1.56B. Adjusted EBITDA increased to a range of $225M to $250M; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a range of 13.8% to 14.9%; and Gross margin in the range of 46.0% to 46.5%, representing a 288 to 338 basis point improvement Y/Y.
  • Shares +10%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.